Xbox SmartGlass Update Supports Tablets, Overrides Sleep Function

Up until now, remotely accessing your Xbox 360 with Microsoft's Xbox SmartGlass for Android app was a smartphone-only affair. However thanks to Microsoft's SmartGlass 1.5 update, Android tablet owners can get in on the fun, no matter what size their slates are.

Xbox SmartGlass allows users to control their consoles' media playback, track recent in-game achievements and change their avatar's appearance. The new update also disables the tablet's sleep function when running SmartGlass, fixes several bugs and adds some usability improvements. However Android owners with older OSes are out of luck as the app only supports devices that have Android 4.0 or higher.