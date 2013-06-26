How To Make an Xbox Music Playlist From a Web Page

Xbox Music has been redesigned for Windows 8.1 with a new set of radio features that allows users to create playlists and stations based on artists of their choice. Sound familiar, cough, Apple, er cough, Spotify? However, there's one big new feature to get excited about. Since the Xbox music app is baked into the Windows 8.1 interface, it offers a cool connectivity trick that allows you to create automatically generated playlist based on an open Web page in Explorer. Here's how.

1. Launch Explorer. Browse to a website that features artists you'd like to base your playlist around. In this example, the page is the lineup for the Decibel Festival.

2. Open the Charms menu in the sidebar. Select the Share menu option.

3. Select Music: Create a Playlist from the Share Menu.

MORE: How To Try Spotify Premium (and Avoid Getting Charged)

4. A playlist will generate based on the artists featured in the open page in Explorer. You can choose to delete artists from the playlist by clicking on the X's next to their names.

5. Launch the Xbox Music app. In the left sidebar menu, you will see your new playlist. The playlist will automatically be named after the page it was based on.

6. Jam to your new playlist!