Windows Phone 8.1 Features May Include Gesture Detection

Now that the excitement from Windows 8.1 is settling down, Microsoft may be focusing its efforts on a similar update for its Windows Phone. Code names for the first two Windows Phone “Blue” handsets and alleged features that could come with the update have leaked online.

Twitter account @evleaks, which as a credible track record especially with Nokia products, reports that handsets codenamed “Goldfinger” and “Moneypenny” will be the Finnish vendor’s first Windows Phone 8.1 devices. At the same time, The Verge is reporting that Goldfinger will be the flagship model while Moneypenny will be the less expensive version.

Goldfinger could ship with a gesture-detection feature that Nokia has allegedly been developing for years. Described internally as “3D Touch,” the feature would use the handset’s sensors to detect a user’s gestures without having to touch the glass. The Goldfinger phone will allegedly be capable of detecting gestures above and to the side of the device. The functionality sounds similar to that of Samsung’s Galaxy S4, which comes with an Air Gestures feature that lets you answer phone calls, flip through photos, and change music tracks by swiping above the device.

Windows Phone 8.1 is expected to bring a slew of updates for Microsoft’s mobile platform, similar to the way Windows 8.1 added some useful features to Windows 8 and Windows RT. These updates include a refreshed notification center, Microsoft's answer to Siri and multitasking improvements.

We've reached out to Microsoft representatives for comment and will update this story accordingly.