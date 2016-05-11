Windows Ditching Wi-Fi Sense Password Sharing

Ding-dong, the Wi-Fi Sense is dead. Microsoft has announced that it will be removing the cloud-based password-sharing feature from its operating system (it's already gone in Windows Insider build 14342) . Introduced with the original build of Windows 10, Wi-Fi Sense makes your network passwords available to your connections on Outlook, Skype and Facebook. Though highly controversial because of its security implications, the feature provides an easy way to let your friends onto your home or office network, without having to manually tell them the Wi-Fi password.

The general population may not have been ready to share passwords over the Internet, however. When Wi-Fi Sense first came out, security expert Brian Krebs even called it "a disaster waiting to happen." According to Microsoft, not enough people were using the feature to justify keeping it in the OS. Wi-Fi Sense was not available on business notebooks.

"The cost of updating the code to keep this feature working combined with low usage and low demand made this not worth further investment," Microsoft VP Gabe Aul wrote on the company's blog.

Microsoft has not yet stated when Wi-Fi Sense will be removed from the Windows 10 release build, though it will likely come in an update sooner rather than later.

[via Microsoft, PCWorld]

Windows 10 Security and Networking