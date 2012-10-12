Windows 8 Software, Hardware Now Available for Preorder

Do you want to get your grasping hands curled around a boxed copy of Windows 8 as soon as humanly possible? Even the most excited among us will have to wait until October 26th for the privilege, but Microsoft just announced that enthusiastic early adopters can pre-order their copies from major retailers starting today, ensuring that a packaged Windows 8 DVD will have your name on it at launch.

Amazon.com, Best Buy, Staples, Office Depot and Microsoft Stores are among the big-name retailers tapped to offer presales of the Pro upgrade for the upcoming operating system for $69.99, along with full-priced new installation discs. The standard non-upgrade, clean-install version of Windows 8 costs $99.99, while a Windows 8 Pro disc costs $139.99. Both are available in 32-bit and 64-bit versions.

Upgrading to Windows 8 is even cheaper and easier if you want to switch over a computer you already own, though. Starting on October 26th, Windows 7, XP and Vista owners will be able to download a $39.99 copy of Windows 8 Pro through Windows.com. If you buy (or bought) a PC between June 2 of this year and January 31st of next year downloading a copy of Windows 8 Pro will only set you back $14.99, though you'll need to register your purchase with Microsoft first.

Don't dilly-dally if you're interested in making the switch; the discount offers are only good until January 31st, at which point the price transfers to full cost. Microsoft's kept mum on the exact amount, but Newegg's "was" cost for the Pro upgrade is listed at $199.99, which indicates Windows 8 Pro could hit that price after the new year.

The scads of new notebooks, Ultrabooks and tablets slated to ship with Windows 8 preinstalled on October 26th became available for preorder today as well.

Via Windows Team Blog