Best Huawei Laptop: Which MateBook Is Right For You?

The laptops in Huawei's MateBook lineup don't just look alike; many of them also share very similar specs. These similarities can make picking between them a difficult process for customers confused about which model is right for them.

Now that Huawei has unveiled the 2019 MateBook X Pro and the new MateBook 14, we thought this was the perfect time to make sense of this lineup. Do you want the best-of-the-best, the most budget-friendly or the most portable? Here's how the entire MateBook lineup stacks up.

MateBook X Pro (2019), MateBook 14, MateBook 13, MateBook D – Specs

MateBook X Pro (2019) MateBook 14 MateBook 13 MateBook D Price 1,599 Euro (~$1,809 U.S.) / 1,999 Euro (~$2,262 U.S.) 1,199 Euro (~$1,357 U.S.) / 1,499 Euro (~$1,357 U.S.) $999 / $1,299 $629 / $1,099 CPU 8th-Generation Whiskey Lake Core i5 or Core i7 8th-Generation Whiskey Lake Core i5 or Core i7 8th-Generation Whiskey Lake Core i5 or Core i7 AMD Ryzen 5 2500U / Intel Core i7-8550U RAM 8GB or 16GB 8GB or 16GB 8GB 8GB SSD 256GB or 512GB 256GB or 512GB 256GB or 512GB 256GB or 512GB Display 13.9 inches (3000 x 2000) 14 inches (2160 x 1440) 13 inches (2160 x 1440) 14 inches (1920 x 1080) Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620, Nvidia GeForce MX 250 with 2GB memory Intel UHD Graphics 620, Nvidia GeForce MX 250 with 2GB memory Intel UHD Graphics 620 / Nvidia GeForce MX 150 with 2GB Memory (optional) AMD Radeon Vega 8 Mobile GPU or Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU Ports 1x Thunderbolt 3, 1x USB-C, 1x USB 3.0, headphone jack, fingerprint sensor 1x USB-C, 1x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0, 1x HDMI, headphone jack, fingerprint sensor 2x USB Type-C, Headphone jack SD memory reader 1x USB-C, 1x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0, 1x HDMI, Headphone jack Fingerprint sensor Battery 57.4 WHr — 12 hours of web surfing (claimed) 57.4 WHr— 10.5 hours of web surfing (claimed) 6:15 (tested) / 41.8 Wh 9:16 (AMD) / 57.4 Whr Size 11.96 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches 12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches 11.3 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches 12.72 x 8.7 x 0.62 inches Weight 2.93 lbs. 3.28 lbs. 2.91 lbs. 3.41 lbs.

Since we've yet to test the MateBook 14 and the new MateBook X Pro, we're hesitant to assume too much about their performance. We'll be updating this story in the future, once we've found out who the MateBook 14 is best for and if the 2019 MateBook X Pro lives up to the standards of the 2018 MateBook X Pro.

1. The MateBook D

Pros: Starting at $621, the Huawei MateBook D is more than $300 cheaper than most of its counterparts. And while its AMD processor doesn't provide the speeds seen in the Intel-based MateBooks, its strong battery life score (9:16) beats the 6:15 score from the MateBook 13 and isn't that far from the original MateBook X Pro's score of 9:55.

Oh, and the MateBook D offers a great set of ports for users with a lot of legacy devices. Dual Type-A USB ports means your existing flash drive and HDMI cables will work without a dock.

Cons: You're taking a hit on speed with the AMD MateBook D. This laptop scored an 8,845 on Geekbench 4, which was obliterated by the scores from the 8th Gen Core-i7, chip-powered MateBook 13 (17,136). The latter notebook features the same chipset that comes in the new MateBook X Pro and MateBook 14.

Also, the MateBook D's 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 panel is the lowest-res of the bunch, outdone by the X Pro's 3000 x 2000 panel, the MateBook 14's 2160 x 1440 screen and the MateBook 13's 2160 x 1440 display.

2. MateBook 13

Pros: The 2.91-lb., 11.3 x 8.3 x 0.6-inch MateBook 13 is the lightest MateBook. The 2.93-lb. MateBook X Pro isn't far behind, while the heaviest of these machines, the 3.41-lb. pound MateBook D, is half a pound heavier than the MateBook 13.

The MateBook 13 (94 square inches) also has the smallest footprint of the bunch. The MateBook X Pro (102 square inches), the MateBook 14 (107 square inches) and the MateBook D (111 square inches) take up increasingly larger amounts of your desk or bag.

Cons: Unfortunately, the MateBook 13's 41.8 Whr battery doesn't provide much stamina. Its Laptop Mag Battery Test score (web surfing over Wi-Fi) topped out at 6 hours and 15 minutes, which isn't great by anybody's standards.

3. MateBook X Pro

Pros: Huawei put its best display in its flagship laptop, the MateBook X Pro. Inside that laptop, you get a super-sharp, 3000 x 2000 display that makes the 2K (MateBook 13 and 14) and Full HD (MateBook D) screens on the other models look dull by comparison.

The MateBook X Pro's screen is both the most colorful and the brightest, as its 2018 edition produced 124 percent of the sRGB spectrum and 458 nits of brightness. Those measurements beat the 122-percent, 318-nit MateBook 13 and the 73-percent, 241-nit MateBook D.

Cons: Starting at 1,599 Euro (which is around $1,809 U.S.) the MateBook X Pro is the priciest of the bunch, and more than it used to be. Huawei's yet to release U.S. pricing yet, and we will update this story when they do. While the 2018 model was still the most expensive, it topped out at $1,499 for the Core i7 configuration.

