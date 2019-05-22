Walmart Sets Fire to Amazon with Three New Tablets Under $100

Walmart recently entered the PC market when it released an in-house gaming laptop under the Overpowered brand. Now, the retail giant is taking on the iPad and Amazon Fire with three new Android tablets, each of which is priced under $100.

Credit: Walmart

The trio of tablets, under Walmart's Onn store brand, will arrive this week. The lineup includes an 8-inch tablet for $64 and two 10.1-inch slates, one for $79 and another with a detachable keyboard for $99.

The Onn tablets are already listed on Walmart's website with specs, pricing and images. The 8-inch model has an 800 x 1280-pixel display, an unnamed 1.3Ghz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The most expensive model bumps the display size up to 10.1 inches and throws in a detachable keyboard, but is otherwise identical to the smaller model. All of the tablets will run Android 9 Pie, Google's latest mobile operating system.

Credit: Walmart

Given their low prices and entry-level components, the Onn tablets aren't direct competitors to any iPad, which start at $329. However, by undercutting Apple by hundreds of dollars, Walmart can serve a wider base of consumers. The retailer will also pit these new tablets against its long-time foe, Amazon. In fact, the Onn tablets are more direct competitors to Amazon's Fire HD 8 ($79) and Fire HD 10 ($150) than they are to any Apple tablet.

Walmart hasn't had the smoothest time making inroads into the PC market. Its first effort, the Overpowered Gaming Laptop, received lackluster review scores and received a huge price cut shortly after launch. The retailer will need to learn from its mistakes for it to have any chance of making a dent in Apple's and Amazon's tablet dominance.