Walmart Drops iPad Mini to $269, Retina Mini to $369

If you've been thinking about nabbing Mom an iPad for Mother's Day, now's the time. Walmart has chopped the price of the iPad Mini with Retina to $369, while the cost of the non-Retina model has gone down to $269.

These prices are effective today, though Walmart hasn't specified if the $30 price drop on each model is permanent. Both discounted iPads are the 16GB Wi-Fi versions, and are available in white and space gray. The $269 price tag for the original iPad Mini is one of the lowest ever prices we've seen for any iPad model, so this is a good opportunity to pick up your first Apple tablet if you've been on the fence.

MORE: iPad Pro Rumors

This likely isn't the only iPad price drop we'll see this year. New versions of Apple's iPad Air and iPad Mini are expected to release later this year, which means that the previous generation of each model could see a cost cut.

The iPad price drop isn't the only new deal that Walmart has to offer on the mobile front. The retailer has boosted its Straight Talk Wireless prepaid plan, now offering 3GB of high speed data instead of 2.5 GB for its $45 unlimited talk, text and data plan. Straight Talk is mostly found on older and budget phones, including the Samsung Galaxy Precedent and the 2012 Apple iPhone 5.

via Walmart