The VLC media player is so useful that it's reductive to just call it a media player. Most people now that you can watch downloaded videos on your PC or Mac with VLC, did you know that you can stream online videos through it? Did you know VLC can record video from your webcam or desktop? With our series of how-tos, you'll be using VLC just as its makers intended: as a super-powered digital Swiss army knife.
How to Use VLC Media Player Like a Pro
After graduating from Bard College a B.A. in Literature, Henry T. Casey worked in publishing and product development at Rizzoli and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, respectively. Henry joined Tom's Guide and LAPTOP having written for The Content Strategist, Tech Radar and Patek Philippe International Magazine. He divides his free time between going to live concerts, listening to too many podcasts, and mastering his cold brew coffee process. Content rules everything around him.