Verizon Pushing Jelly Bean Update to Samsung Galaxy S III Users

After a months-long wait, Verizon Samsung Galaxy S III users are finally getting an over-the-air update to Android 4.1 Jelly Bean. The update, which will begin being pushed out to users in phases on Dec. 14 includes, among other improvements, Google Now, a new notification panel and improved camera capabilities.

The camera's software improvements in particular look rather extensive, with Verizon promising new live camera filters including warm vintage, cold vintage, black and white, sepia and color highlights. Other updates to the camera include pause and resume functionality for the video recording feature.

Additionally, the update will officially make the Galaxy S III Global Ready, as well as bring ISIS digital wallet support to Samsung's halo phone. Users can get the update by either waiting to receive an update notification or by manually downloading it through the S III's Settings menu within the coming week.