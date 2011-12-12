Toshiba Thrive 7-inch Tested: Sharpest Screen We've Seen

Toshiba's new Thrive 7-inch tablet is the first Android slate its size to feature a 1280 x 800 resolution screen, giving it an incredible pixel density of 215.63 pixels per inch (PPI) as compared to the typical 1024 x 600 screen we've seen on competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.0 Plus, Acer Iconia Tab A100, Amazon Kindle Fire, or Barnes & Noble Nook Tablet, all of which provide only 169.55 PPI.

This higher pixel density results in much sharper images than we've seen on a tablet of any size before. When we played the game Riptide on the Thrive 7-inch, objects like our jet ski and our avatar were even sharper than on the best 10.1-inch tablets like the ASUS Eee Pad Transformer Prime.

Watching movies and reading webpages became visual feasts on the Thrive's screen. Its 1-GHz Tegra 2 CPU was more than powerful enough to make performing all these tasks a breeze. And its rubberized, textured back felt simply luxurious in our hand.

However, with a starting price of $379 for the 16GB model, the Thrive 7-inch is significantly more expensive than media tablets like the $199 Amazon Kindle Fire and $249 Barnes & Noble Nook Tablet. It's also pricier than budget slates like Lenovo's $199 IdeaPad A1 and Acer's Iconia Tab A100 (now $299). Read our full review of the Toshiba Thrive 7-inch to find out whether it's worth the premium.