Toshiba Satellite U945 Hands-on: Windows 8 Ultrabook for Less

It's an Ultrabook for the rest of us! Taking over for the Satellite U845, the 14-inch Toshiba Satellite U945 boasts a sub-1-inch design weighing less than 4 pounds, an Intel Ivy Bridge processor, and support for Windows 8 gestures.

While it has a plastic and not an aluminum chassis like the Satellite U845, the U945 has a nice feel, and spacious ClickPad. Viewing angles are fairly wide, too. It doesn't have a touchscreen, but the ClickPad will support Windows 8 gestures.

The U945 has a 14-inch, 1366 x 768 display, and measures just 0.78 inches thick. Specs include a third-generation Intel Core i3 or i5 ULV processor, a 500GB hard drive with a 32GB SSD cache, and most likely 4GB of RAM. Ports include two USB 3.0, one USB 2.0, Ethernet, an SD card reader, and HDMI.

Pricing has yet to be determined, but based on the current Satellite U845, which it will be replacing, we estimate it will start at around $649 or $699 when it becomes available in October.