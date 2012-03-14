The New iPad Hits 8 a.m. Friday, March 16: Everything You Need to Know

Campers, get your tents packed! The all-new Apple iPad is coming to Apple stores physical and digital in the U.S., Canada, France, Japan, Switzerland, and several other countries at 8 a.m. local time Friday morning. Apple CEO Tim Cook mentioned the third-generation iPad would be available on March 16 during last week's signature keynote, but the specific time and list of countries are new details.
If you can't wait to get your hands on Apple's new slate and its eye-popping Retina display, here's everything you need to know.
- New iPad Hands-on: Seeing is Believing
Our first impressions of the new iPad and our hands-on video.
- New iPad vs iPad 2: Which Tablet Should You Buy?
Comparing the last-gen $399 iPad against the new $499 model. What's the better deal?
- Where to Trade in Your iPad 2
Here's how much cash you can get for your old iPad at Amazon, eBay, Gazelle, and Game Stop.
- Best Apps for the New iPad
From Apple's own creations to third-party apps, these are the must-download apps on day one.
- 10 Hottest New iPad Cases
The best ways to protect your new tablet.
via Apple