Take That Vivienne Tam, ASUS Launches Eee PC 1008P Seashell KR

HP's made some waves with the Vivienne Tam special edition of its mini, and now its time for ASUS to flex its designer tie-in muscles. New York-based Karim Rashid gets the credit for the fashionable look of the new Eee PC 1008P Seashell. Available in Wild Hot Pink and Coffee Brown, this 2.5 pound system uses wave form two-dimensional textures and a soft touch finish to stand out from the min notebook masses. It was also designed so that it reflects light like 21st century bling should.

The 1008p feautres a 10.1-inc LED backlit display, Windows 7 Home Premium, 1GB of DDR2 memory, and a 250GB hard drive. It also comes with 802.11N, a 1.3M Pixel camera, and a 3-cell Li-polymer removable battery that promises up to 6 hours of runtime. Still, we're hoping there's a six-cell option. Check out the full specs below and more pics.

1008P Specs

Processor Options: Intel® ATOM™ N450 Processor

Chipset: Mobile Intel® NM10

Memory: DDR2 667MHz, up to 2GB, 1GB Standard

Display: 10.1” LED Backlit – 1024x600

Graphics: GMA 3150

Hard Drive: 250GB SATA 3Gb/s, 5400rpm + 500GB ASUS WebStorage**

Battery: Removable 3-cell Li-polymer, up to 6 hour battery life*

Video / Audio: Built-in 1.3M Pixel Camera, HD Audio Codec, Digital Array Mic

Connectivity: 802.11N (b/g) , Gigabit LAN, Bluetooth V2.1, USB 2.0

Interface: Mini VGA Connector, Headphone/Mic, Card Reader MMC/SD

Operating System: Windows7 Home Premium

Dimensions & Weight: 262 x 180 x 26.2 mm, 1.13 kg (with battery)