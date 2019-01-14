Big Dell Monitor Sale: Save 25 Percent Now

Whether you're looking to become more productive or in search of a new screen for your gaming rig, purchasing a new monitor for your laptop is the ultimate visual upgrade.

Fortunately, Dell is trying to make it slightly more affordable to get the screen of your dreams. The PC manufacturer is taking 25 percent off select UltraSharp monitors with prices starting as low as $132.99. The sale includes everything from gaming monitors to giant 34-inch curved monitors.

Notable deals include:

While most deals are current price lows, we found at least one deal which was better elsewhere. For instance, Dell has the Alienware 34-inch Curved G-Sync Monitor for $999.99, whereas Amazon has the same Alienware 34-inch 1900R Monitor for $799.99 (an extra $200 off). So make sure to cross check prices before you make any final purchase.