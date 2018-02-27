Take Up to $120 off Multiple iPad Pro Tablets

Like most Apple gear, the iPad Pro is thin, fast, and painfully expensive.

Fortunately, it's not immune to discounts and B&H Photo Video is currently taking up to $120 off various configurations of the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi.

Buy on B&H Photo Video

If you're looking to spend the least amount of money possible, B&H has the iPad Pro 10.5-inch 64GB for $619. That's $30 under Apple's price. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro won our Editors' Choice award thanks to its blazing fast performance and near 14 hours of battery life. The entry-level model features Apple's A10X Fusion Chip, a 10.5-inch 2,224 x 1,668 LCD with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 12-MP rear camera and 7-MP Facetime camera.

For a better value, B&H also has the iPad Pro 12.9-inch 256GB for $829, which is $120 under Apple's price. It houses the same A10X Fusion chip, along with a 12.9-inch 2,732 x 2,048 LCD with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 12-MP rear camera, and 7-MP Facetime camera. The Editors' Choice tablet offers slightly better brightness, emitting 555 nits instead of the 10.5 inch tablet's 477-nit rating. (You can check out other differences here).

Other deals include:

B&H's sale is slated to end February 28 at 11:59pm ET.