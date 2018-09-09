How to Tag Files to Tidy up Your Windows 10 Files

Windows Search is a valuable, if underutilized tool. It’s great at finding simple things, those that have file names or meta tags that aid the operating system in uncovering what you’re looking for. But, let’s be realistic here, that’s not most things. Luckily, there’s an overlooked system for organizing your files -- without requiring an intricate system of sub-files and folders -- that could do the trick, if only you knew it existed.

This works with any type of file in almost any location. For this example, though, we’re going to clean up a folder of images by adding searchable tags.