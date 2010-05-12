Sprint Clarifies Required $10 Premium Data Charge on Evo 4G

There's been a lot of buzz on Twitter tonight about Sprint's required $10 premium data fee for its hot new Evo 4G phone. This charge is on top of the $69.99 Simply Everything plan that includes 450 minutes, unlimited 3G surfing, text messaging, GPS, all-you-can-eat YouTube, and other goodies. At first we thought this was some sort of 4G surcharge, but that's not the case. You'll need to pony up the extra 10 bucks regardless of where you live. Sprint spokesperson John Taylor attempted to clear things up on his blog tonight:
So, basically, you're paying a premium because of what Sprint expects you to do with the phone--namely, consume more data than you ever have in your life. And given the Evo 4G's large display for web surfing and capabilities like two-way video chat, one could argue that this new tier is fair. But as we said before we sincerely hope Sprint doesn't charge customers even more for two-way video chat. That should be built into the $10 premium. Would you pay a minimum of $80 per month to use this phone? Sound off in the comments.