Save $314 on Select XPS, Alienware and Inspiron Laptops

In case you forgot, March 14 is national Pi Day, a day where you can score sweet deals on everything from pizza to tech. While we can't help you with the former, we've found plenty of deals on the latter.
In celebration of Pi Day, Dell is taking up to $314.15 off select Inspiron, Alienware, and XPS systems with prices starting as low as $307.87. Below we've round up a few of the PC manufacturer's most noteworthy discounts.
- Inspiron 15 3000 / 2GHz Core i3-5005U / 4GB RAM / 500GB HDD for $307.87
- Alienware 15 / 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ / 8GB RAM / 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD / Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB for $1,352.24
- Alienware 17 / 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ / 16GB RAM / 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD / Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB for $1,866.74
- XPS 13 / 2.7GHz Core i7-7500U / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD for $1,946.12
Dell's discounts aren't limited to laptops only. Select high-end desktops are also on sale.
- Alienware Aurora / 3.6GHz Core i7-7700 / 16GB RAM / 1TB HDD / Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB for $1,102.34
- XPS Tower / 2.7GHz Core i7-7700K / 16GB RAM / 256GB SSD / Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB for $1,162.12
Dell's Pi Day sale is valid through March 16 at 6 am.