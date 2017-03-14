Save $314 on Select XPS, Alienware and Inspiron Laptops

In case you forgot, March 14 is national Pi Day, a day where you can score sweet deals on everything from pizza to tech. While we can't help you with the former, we've found plenty of deals on the latter.

In celebration of Pi Day, Dell is taking up to $314.15 off select Inspiron, Alienware, and XPS systems with prices starting as low as $307.87. Below we've round up a few of the PC manufacturer's most noteworthy discounts.

Dell's discounts aren't limited to laptops only. Select high-end desktops are also on sale.

Dell's Pi Day sale is valid through March 16 at 6 am.