Save $10 on Amazon's Kindle for Kids Bundle

The Amazon Kindle provides an easy way to immerse yourself in reading. So it's only natural it would make a great gift for children. However, if you're hesitant about sharing your e-reader with your child, Amazon offers the Kindle for Kids Bundle.

The bundle includes the latest Kindle e-reader (without sponsored screensavers), a free cover to protect the Kindle from any inevitable drops and scratches, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee. Although it normally costs $124.99, Amazon currently offers it for just $89.99.

The Kindle offers a multitude of features for children and parents. Kindle FreeTime, for instance, lets parents create a completely safe dashboard where children can read without accessing websites, make purchases, or play games. It can also track achievements, store reading accomplishments and reward children for reaching milestones in their weekly reading.

Buy Amazon Kindle for Kids Bundle on Amazon.com

The 2-year warranty is also worth noting because if your child breaks the Kindle, Amazon will replace it for free with no questions asked.

The Kindle for Kids Bundle will be available for $89.99 through June 9.