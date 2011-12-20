Samung Galaxy SII Gets Android Ice Cream Sandwich in Early 2012

The Samsung Galaxy is about to become a whole lot sweeter. Samsung confirmed via press release that many tablets and phones from its Galaxy line of products will be updated to Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich. The Galaxy S II smartphone and the Galaxy Note tablet will be the first devices to get the update in early 2012. From there, the Galaxy S LTE, Galaxy R, Galaxy Tab 10.1, Tab 8.9, Tab 7.7, and Tab 7.0 Plus are slated to receive the mobile OS update.

Ice Cream Sandwich made its initial debut on the Samsung Galaxy Nexus. In addition to a revamped user interface, Android 4.0 also features a People App with social integration as well as facial recognition and NFC technology. How Ice Cream Sandwich will look and function on displays lacking the Nexus' 1280 x 720 resolution is still a mystery.

While a concrete timeline has yet to be confirmed, "Samsung will make separate announcements on details of OS updates schedule for each market according to market situation and carriers’ requirements."