Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 with 7-Inch Screen To Debut in May

By News 

Samsung launched its 8-inch Galaxy Note 8.0 earlier this month, and now the smartphone maker has added a lower end option. Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Tab 3, a 7-inch tablet equipped with a 1.2-GHz dual-core processor and Android 4.1 Jelly Bean on Monday.

The 7-incher will also feature a 1024 x 600-pixel display resolution, a 3-megapixel rear-facing camera, 1.3 megapixel front-facing shooter and 1GB of RAM. Customers can opt for 8GB or 16GB of memory, and a microSD card slot offers expanded storage of up to 64GB. A Wi-Fi version will launch globally in May with a 3G model to follow in June. Samsung has not specified how much the Galaxy Tab 3 will cost, but given its non-HD display and lack of LTE capabilities, we can expect the tablet to be moderately priced.

These specs represent a slight upgrade from the preceding Galaxy Tab 2, which comes with a 1-GHz processor and only 8GB of onboard storage. Its display and camera, however, remain the same. Today's announcement conflicts with a previous rumor, which said Samsung would launch its Galaxy Tab 3 alongside the Galaxy Note 3 at August's IFA conference in Berlin. 

Other competing 7-inch tablets on the market such as Google’s Nexus 7 comes with Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, a Nvidia Tegra 3 quad-core processor and a sharper 1280 x 800-pixel display starting at $199. The Amazon Kindle Fire HD also features a 1280 x 800-pixel resolution display, but comes with a dual-core  TI OMAP4460 processor and a skinned version of Android 4.0 Ice Cream  Sandwich starting at $199. 

