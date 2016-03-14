Samsung Reveals New Galaxy Tab A Tablet Online

Samsungs latest tablet, the 2016 Galaxy Tab A, wasn't announced via a loud press conference or video reveal, but a quiet placement on some of the company's country-specific sites. While the company hasn't listed a price, German online retailers are marking it at a budget price of 169 Euros — about $188 as of this writing.

The German Samsung website spilled the majority of the essential details. The tablet features a 7-inch, 1280 x 800-pixel display, 5-megapixel rear camera and 2-megapixel front camera and comes with a 1.3-GHz quad-core processor.

Samsung claims that the Tab A's battery will last up to 11 hours while using the Internet, 9 hours while playing video or 100 hours of playing music. It will come with 8GB of internal storage with the option to add an additional 200GB via a micro SD card. The tablet will run Android 5.1 Lollipop and only connect to the Web via Wi-Fi (unless a separate model with carrier connectivity has yet to be revealed).

The Tab A page shows the device coming in black and white. Samsung hasn't officially announced the device elsewhere, though rumor was that the company would do so soon. Another Samsung tablet, the Galaxy Tab E, is also rumored to be announced shortly, but it doesn't appear to have leaked in the same fashion as its sibling.

The $399 Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 (8-inch) earned 3.5 stars when we reviewed it in September 2015. It lasted only 7 hours and 42 minutes on the Laptop Mag Battery Test (which involves continuous Web surfing over Wi-Fi). But we did love its gorgeous AMOLED display, sleek design and strong CPU performance from the 1.3-GHz octa-core Exynos processor with 3GB of RAM. The skimpier specs on the new Tab A don't bode well for this model, but we'll have to wait to see how it does in our review, assuming this slate comes stateside.

[via GSMArena]