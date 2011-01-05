Trending

Samsung Intros RC512 with 2nd Gen Core i7, RV511 for Bargain Hunters

By News 

Samsung is beefing up its laptop lineup with two 15.6-inch notebooks, one for power users and one for those on a budget. Starting on the high end is the Samsung RC512, which pairs Intel's latest Core i7-2630M processor (Sandy Bridge) with a 1GB Nvidia GeForce GT430 graphics card. For $1,149, you also get 6GB of RAM, Blu-ray, and a whopping 750GB of storage space.

For nearly half the price, the $599 RV511 opts for an older Core i3-380M processor with integrated graphics, 4GB of RAM, and a 500GB hard drive. Samsung says this laptop is targeted towards those for an everyday machine with "enhanced styling." We'll be the judge of that.

Hands-on impressions are on the way.

Mark Spoonauer

