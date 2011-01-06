Trending

Samsung 4G LTE Smart Phone Sports 4.3-inch Super AMOLED Plus Screen

By News 

Verizon said CES 2011 was going to be a big event for LTE gear, and Samsung is more than happy to make good on that promise with its latest Android 2.2 phone. The Samsung 4G LTE Smart Phone (obviously a placeholder moniker) boasts a large-and-in-charge 4.3-inch display featuring Samsung's new Super AMOLED Plus display. This screen improves contrast and outdoor readability. You also get a HTML 5 browser that leverages 4G LTE connectivity, a front-facing camera supporting Skype Video Chat, and a rear-facing 8-MP camera with LED flash.

In addition to Skype, both the bundled MobiTV and Sling Mobile apps are optimized for LTE. As with other Galaxy S devices, Samsung includes its Media Hub service for downloading TV shows and movies (which now includes CBS as a partner), as well as its Social Hub technology for keeping tabs on friends and followers.

The best news of all? During a quick hands-on--with a non-activated unit--we noticed the search button went straight to Google. So maybe this device won't force Bing on users. Keep it locked in here for more details.

Mark Spoonauer

Responsible for the editorial vision for Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide, Mark Spoonauer has been Editor in Chief of LAPTOP since 2003 and has covered technology for nearly 15 years. Mark speaks at key tech industry events and makes regular media appearances on CNBC, Fox and CNN. Mark was previously reviews editor at Mobile Computing, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc.