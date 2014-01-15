Alleged AT&T Galaxy S5 With 1080p Display Surfaces Online

Samsung is expected to outfit its Galaxy S5 flagship with an eye-popping QHD display, but new evidence suggests otherwise. A user agent profile published on Samsung’s website shows the same model number believed to be the AT&T Galaxy S5 listed with a 1080p display resolution.

It’s entirely possible that this device is just a prototype of what we may see when the next Galaxy smartphone hits store shelves. Last month, reliable Twitter leakster @evleaks reported that AT&T was testing a Samsung phone labeled SM-900A -- matching the device that showed up in Samsung’s user agent profile. Since this handset is believed to be in AT&T’s testing phase, there’s a strong chance this isn’t the final product version if it’s even affiliated with the S5.

Rumors have also suggested that Samsung plans to launch more than one version of the Galaxy S5. The Korea-based gadget maker is expected to unveil both a high-end S5 made with a premium metal material and a low-grade handset with its classic plastic design. The pricier model is rumored to run on an Exynos 6 64-bit chip while the latter could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor. Perhaps Samsung will downgrade the display resolution of this budget-focused model as well, but it’s too soon to know for sure.

Samsung hasn’t confirmed any details regarding its plans for the Galaxy S4 successor, but with Mobile World Congress around the corner we wouldn’t be surprised to see other hardware unveils.