Trending

Samsung Galaxy S4 Hitting T-Mobile On May 1

By News 

It wasn’t too long ago that T-Mobile crowned the Galaxy S3 as its all-time best-selling smartphone, and now the carrier is adding the Galaxy S4 to its fresh lineup. Announced on Tuesday, Samsung’s new flagship will be available on T-Mobile’s network starting May 1.

The Galaxy S4 will join HTC’s One and Apple’s iPhone 5 as one of the first devices to take advantage of T-Mobile’s newly launched LTE network.  At its New York City press event, T-Mobile announced that it will be rolling out 4G LTE coverage to seven new markets across the United States, including Baltimore, MD; Kansas City, KS; Houston, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Phoenix, AZ; San Jose, CA and Washington D.C. 

The carrier hasn't specified a price at this time, but T-Mobile announced that it will charge a $99 down payment for the iPhone 5, HTC One and BlackBerry Z10, along with monthly payment plans. 

Lisa Eadicicco

Lisa has been reporting on all things mobile for Laptopmag.com since early 2013. When she’s not reviewing gadgets, she’s usually browsing patent databases or interviewing experts to track down the hottest tech trends before they even happen. Lisa holds a B.A. in Journalism from SUNY Purchase and has contributed to The International Business Times, The New York Daily News and Guitar World Magazine.