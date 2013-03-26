Samsung Galaxy S4 Hitting T-Mobile On May 1

It wasn’t too long ago that T-Mobile crowned the Galaxy S3 as its all-time best-selling smartphone, and now the carrier is adding the Galaxy S4 to its fresh lineup. Announced on Tuesday, Samsung’s new flagship will be available on T-Mobile’s network starting May 1.

The Galaxy S4 will join HTC’s One and Apple’s iPhone 5 as one of the first devices to take advantage of T-Mobile’s newly launched LTE network. At its New York City press event, T-Mobile announced that it will be rolling out 4G LTE coverage to seven new markets across the United States, including Baltimore, MD; Kansas City, KS; Houston, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Phoenix, AZ; San Jose, CA and Washington D.C.

The carrier hasn't specified a price at this time, but T-Mobile announced that it will charge a $99 down payment for the iPhone 5, HTC One and BlackBerry Z10, along with monthly payment plans.