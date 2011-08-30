Samsung Galaxy S II Coming to AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile

The big day Samsung Galaxy S II fanatics have long dreamed of is here. Three major US cellular carriers, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile, simultaneously announced plans to sell the coveted dual-core handset here in the states. Previously available in an unlocked version, the Android-powered Galaxy S II has been both praised for its speed and slim design, yet condemned for its lofty $799 price.

Now that three national cellular providers will definitely scoop up the Galaxy S II, its cost of entry will certainly drop to a more affordable level. That's great news since all the features which put the smartphone on Android enthusiasts' heart list will be rolled into the carrier-branded models. This includes Samsung's legendary Super AMOLED display, known for high-contrast and vibrant colors, dual-core processing courtesy of Samsung's own CPU, and both an 8-megapixel rear (with LED flash) and 2-megapixel front-facing camera.

The phones also feature state-of-the-art software, coming equipped with Android 2.3 Gingerbread and Samsung's custom TouchWiz 4.0 UI. The combination allows users to customize their devices with what the manufacturer calls Live Panels, basically animated widgets whose size can be altered depending on available screen space.

Like Samsung's new Galaxy Tab 10.1 tablet, the Galaxy S II provides access to the company's media hub store front that serves up TV shows, and movies for purchase. Google's new Market app also offers books and movies to buy plus Netflix software, which should run flawlessly on the phone. Complementing this bounty of digital media is the Galaxy S II's 4G data connectivity. Each of the three models will use a different 4G networks, whether that be T-Mobile HSPA+, AT&T HSPA+, or Wi-Max.

The screen size also varies by carrier. While the AT&T Samsung Galaxy S II (SGH-i777) settles for a smaller 4.3-inch touchscreen, the T-Mobile (SGH-T989) and Sprint (SPH-D710) variations sport massive 4.5-inch displays.

No word yet on availability or pricing, so stay tuned.