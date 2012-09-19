Trending

Samsung Galaxy Note II Crashes iPhone 5 Party, Hitting 5 U.S. Carriers

By News 

Hoping to overshadow--literally and figuratively--the iPhone 5 launch and the first wave of very positive reviews, Samsung has revealed that its ginormous 5.5-inch Galaxy Note II Android phone will be coming to AT&T, Sprint, Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile. The company hasn't released pricing yet, but promises that the pen-wielding phablet will be available by mid-November. The device is headed to U.S. Cellular, too.

To recap, the Galaxy Note II sports a fast quad-core Exynos processor from Samsung and a redesigned S Pen that boasts the same 1,024 levels of sensitivity as the Galaxy Note 10.1 tablet. With this stylus you can do a lot more than just take notes and draw.

For instance, with the Air View feature you can hover the S Pen over emails or videos to preview content. Meanwhile, the Quick Command function leverages the pen to activate apps, send emails and more. You can also jot down notes during a phone call with Popup Note.

[MORE: 5 Reasons Why the Galaxy Note II is Too Big To Fail]

Other specs include 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and support for LTE networks (HSPA+ if you're on T-Mobile). And unlike, the Galaxy S III, the Note II runs Android 4.1 Jelly Bean out of the box. A very large 3,100 mAH battery should give you close to all-day battery life.

The Note II builds on the vast array of innovations stuffed inside the Galaxy S III. Popup Play now lets you resize the video window when you want to watch a clip while using another app. And the 8-MP camera now has a Best Group Pose feature that enables shutterbugs to pick out the best faces from a group photo after the fact.

Is the Galaxy Note II big enough of a deal to slow down the iPhone 5? Stay tuned for a full review.

Mark Spoonauer

Responsible for the editorial vision for Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide, Mark Spoonauer has been Editor in Chief of LAPTOP since 2003 and has covered technology for nearly 15 years. Mark speaks at key tech industry events and makes regular media appearances on CNBC, Fox and CNN. Mark was previously reviews editor at Mobile Computing, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc.