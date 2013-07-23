Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Prototype Allegedly Leaks, Shows Sharper Design

Another purportedly leaked image claiming to be the Galaxy Note 3 has hit the Web, showing a design language that is starkly different from devices in the current Galaxy line. The photos, which supposedly depict a prototype of the phablet, portray a form factor with sharp square edges as opposed to the soft rounded corners we’re accustomed to.

Little can be gathered from this alleged prototype, but it bears some resemblance to photos that turned up in early June. The new images, however, show a screen size that appears to be noticeable wider than the current Galaxy Note II, which measures 3.16 inches horizontally.

Samsung’s upcoming phablet is rumored to come with a larger flexible display that could fall between 5.9 inches and 6.3 inches in length. We’re skeptical on this bendable display rumor, however, considering speculation that preceded the Note 2 suggested the same thing. Additionally, the next-generation phablet is said to come with an eight-core Exynos processor just like the international version of the Galaxy S4 and an improved 13-megapixel camera.

Persistent rumors suggest we could be seeing the Galaxy Note 3 as early as September at the annual IFA conference in Berlin, which would align with when the company unveiled the second-generation Note last year.

