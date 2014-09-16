New Samsung Phone Could Be King of Selfies

As if there weren't enough Galaxy variations, Samsung appears to be readying a made-for-selfies version of its Galaxy Grand phone.

Noted by Android Authority, pictures and specs of the Galaxy Grand Prime appeared on Vietnamese site TheGioididong. The 5-inch smartphone will supposedly boast a 5-megapixel front camera, making it the sharpest selfie shooter from Samsung yet. The Galaxy S5 carries a 2.1-megapixel front camera, while the Galaxy Note 4 has a 3.7-MP sensor. The latter has a wider-angle lens to capture more of the scene.

Despite the grandiose name, the Galaxy Grand Prime appears to have midrange specs other than its front camera. If the report is accurate, the device will be powered by a 1.2-GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor and 1GB of RAM and house a 2,600-mAh battery. TheGioididong report states the Grand Prime's screen will have a relatively low resolution of 960 x 540 pixels.

The Galaxy S5 packs a powerful 2.5-GHz Snapdragon 801 CPU, 2GB of RAM and a 2,800-mAh power pack. The Galaxy Note 4 has an even faster Snapdragon 805 chip and a large 3200-mAh battery. The S5 has a 1920 x 1080-pixel screen, while the Galaxy Note 4 steps that up to 2560 x 1400 pixels.

The rumored Galaxy Grand Prime isn't the only smartphone with a 5-MP front camera. The Huawei Ascend Mate7 does as well, and promises 2 days of battery life, so we'll have to see which handset is the true king of selfies.

Image via: TheGioididong