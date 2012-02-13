Samsung Announces Galaxy Tab 2 (7.0) With Android 4.0

Samsung has officially announced the newest addition to its seemingly endless Galaxy Tab lineup, the Galaxy Tab 2 (7.0). And while we're always excited to hear about a new Galaxy Tab, we're especially psyched about the Tab 2, because it will be the first Samsung tablet to sport Google's newest Android operating system, Ice Cream Sandwich.

Powered by a 1-Ghz dual-core processor and 1GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab 2 (7.0) will sport a 7-inch WSVGA (1024 x 600) display. Three memory tiers will provide users with 8GB, 16GB or 32GB of on-board memory in addition to a 32GB microSD card slot.

Upfront the tablet will have a front-facing VGA camera for video chat and a 3-megapixel rear-facing camera around back. Samsung says it will offer both 3G HSPA+and Wi-Fi-only versions of the tablet. Unfortunately, there was no mention of a 4G version, which, considering the fact that 3G is now old hat, is fairly disappointing.

In addition to the aforementioned Ice Cream Sandwich goodness, The Galaxy Tab 2 will include the usual Samsung software such as a revamped version of its Touchwiz interface, Music Hub, Game Hub, Video Hub and Readers Hub. Other software offerings will include Samsung's S Suggest service, which provides users with recommendations for new apps based on their personal tastes, as well as the company's AllShare Play content-sharing service, which lets users stream videos and music from their PC to the Galaxy Tab 2.

From the looks of the photos Samsung provided, the Galaxy Tab 2 (7.0) will be similar in appearance to the rest of the Galaxy Tab line, with its curved edges and grey plastic backing. The tablet is expected to launch globally in March. No pricing details have been revealed.