Samsung and AT&T Drop DoubleTime Smartphone: Hope You Like Pink

AT&T and Samsung continued their parade of new Android smartphones with the introduction of the Samsung DoubleTime. Although decidedly less powerful than the Captivate Glide that the company announced earlier today, the DoubleTime provides users with a full flip keyboard, underpinned by a 600-MHz Qualcomm processor. Powered by Android 2.2, the DoubleTime features a white and a 3.2-megapixel rear-facing camera.

It includes a 2.3-inch main touchscreen with a resolution of 320 x 480 and a secondary internal screen that offers a resolution of 480 x 320. The DoubleTime also features a dedicated function key for using keyboard shortcuts, drag-and-drop widgets, five scrolling home screens, and an expandable menu with scrolling panels. If you like what you see, be sure you also like the color pink, because the DoubleTime is only being offered in a pink-and-white color scheme so far. Look out for our hands on and full review.

Samsung DoubleTime Specs: