Samsung 12-inch Galaxy Note-Like Tablet Appears in the FCC

Between its massive 6.3-inch Galaxy Mega and 5.7-inch Galaxy Note 3, Samsung is no stranger to big smartphones. But now, it looks like the Korea-based gadget maker is increasing the size of its tablets as well. A Samsung-branded tablet with a 12-inch display has just hit the FCC.

The device is believed to be a 12-inch Galaxy Note variant, considering the tablet features a pen slot. The filing itself doesn’t reveal much about the slate, but Samsung’s Web profile hints that it could come with a 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution display. The unnamed tablet will be capable of connecting to 802.11ac Wi-Fi and features support for Korean LTE bands, according to the FCC.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that Samsung has a larger slate in the works, but it certainly lends credibility to the rumors. Back in July, renowned Twitter leakster @evleaks reported that the Galaxy handset-maker is crafting a 12.2-inch tablet with a 2560 x 1600 display resolution and S Pen support -- directly lining up with the FCC filing. Sure enough, the gadget that appeared in the FCC filing also sports the same SM-P900 model number as the device @evleaks referred to.

At the same time, Apple is believed to be working on a larger 13-inch tablet, as The Wall Street Journal reported a few months ago. Over the summer, reports suggested Apple had been testing prototype tablet displays measuring just under 13 inches. If the rumors hold up to be true, we could be seeing this larger-sized iPad hit the market in the first half of 2014, according to Korean news outlet ETNews.

Although neither Apple nor Samsung have confirmed such plans, we wouldn’t be surprised to see either company expand into new tablet categories. Between Apple, Samsung, Amazon, Microsoft and all of its OEM partners, the 10-inch and 7-inch slate market is getting over saturated, leaving little room for innovation.