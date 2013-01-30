RIM Officially Changes Name to BlackBerry

During the launch event for its new BlackBerry 10 operating system, Research In Motion CEO Thorsten Heins announced that his company is officially changing its name to simply, BlackBerry. To coincide with the name change, the company has changed its stock ticker to $BBRY.

The name change has been a long time coming. For years RIM and BlackBerry have been used interchangeably by consumers and analysts alike, so it only makes sense that the company would finally give in and change its name.

More importantly, the renaming serves as a means to BlackBerry to reinvent its brand. How much the change will impact how consumers view the company remains to be seen. Stay tuned for more updates from the BlackBerry 10 launch.