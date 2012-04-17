Rumor: Samsung Halting Production on Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 To Go Quad Core (Updated)

Our friends over at Netbook News have just dropped some interesting news about the new Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1. Supposedly, one of their inside sources at Samsung Korea has just informed them that the company has stopped production on the 10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 in order to upgrade the tablet to a quad-core CPU. The new version of the tablet has been codenamed "Espresso."

At this point, it's unclear whether the quad-core processor hiding inside the tablet will be Samsung's Exynos 4412 and there's no word as yet about any changes for the US launch. But intriguingly, there's also been talk about sticking the same quad-core CPU in the Galaxy Note 10.1. The Galaxy Tab 2 (7.0), however, will keep its dual-core processor, according to Netbook News' sources.

Update: Samsung has contacted us with a statement saying this tip from Netbook News isn't true. "The Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 will come to market worldwide as planned with a dual-core processor," said Ethan Rasiel, Director of Public Relations at Samsung Electronics America. "Rumors about production delays or changes to the product are false."

via Netbook News