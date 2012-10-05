Razer Gives Project Fiona Gaming Tablet the Green Light

Razer's Project Fiona tablet for hardcore gamers is officially a go.

The ambitious dual-handled tablet caused waves at CES all the way back in January, but Razer stayed fairly tight-lipped about the project until this Wednesday, when CEO Min-Liang Tan posted a picture of Project Fiona on his Facebook page to gauge consumer interest. "If this post gets 10,000 likes/shares in the next 7 days, we’ll work on making the concept a reality and launch the product," he wrote.

The image received over 10,000 likes in less than a day, and yesterday, Tan tweeted that the company will indeed be making Project Fiona a reality. Perhaps more interesting is the way Razer intends to develop the tablet.

When prompted for more details about Project Fiona's component details, Tan tweeted "We'll crowdsource that too - we'll put the options in front of the community - ARM, i5, i7, GT, GTX etc. i7/GTX tablet?"

Since Project Fiona is geared towards PC gamers, expect the tablet to run Windows 8 (or Windows RT, if Razer goes with an ARM processor) whenever it launches.

Don't expect to see a Project Fiona tablet gift-wrapped under the Christmas tree this year, however. The tablet seems to be in the initial design stages rather than knee-deep in the production process, and follow-up tweets suggest current generation mobile graphics cards and Intel processors would make the tablet too big and heavy compared to the iPad. The final price will be another question mark. The Razer Blade gaming laptop and its innovative Switchblade UI proves that the company can make sleek and powerful hardware, but cramming all that oomph into a diminutive frame commands a premium cost.

Razer's no stranger to using social media to gauge consumer interest in a potential product. Earlier this year, Razer announced plans to make a left-handed Razer Naga MMO Mouse after more than 10,000 Facebook fans liked the concept image to support the idea.

Via AnandTech