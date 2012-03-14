Only in Korea: Dual-core Samsung Galaxy Player with DMB TV Tuner, Radio

We're wrapping up a visit to Seoul, Korea, where we got a chance to tour Samsung's Digital City, home to the company's Digital Imaging department (stay tuned for more on that note). While getting a closer look at the company's camera strategy was great, we're mobile-tech geeks at heart--and that's why we were thrilled to discover a rare Samsung specimen: the Galaxy Player 70.

While it may look like a larger Galaxy smartphone, the Player 70 is exactly what its name suggests: a portable media player. It runs Android Gingerbread, has an 5-inch, 800 x 480-pixel display, and all the ports you'd expect on a Samsung device (microUSB, microSD card slot, headphone jack). There's also a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera along with a VGA cam up front. But unlike the Samsung media devices we have stateside, this one packs a dual-core processor and--most incredibly--a DMB TV tuner and an extendable radio antenna for enjoying Korean radio and TV channels.

Though this gadget won't ever hit the global market, it's too unique not to share with you. Check out the Player 70 in action below.