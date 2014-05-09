Nvidia Mocha Tablet to Get Powerful Tegra K1 CPU (Report)

Nvidia is reportedly working on a new tablet powered by the company's high-powered Tegra K1 processor. The slate, codenamed Mocha, is also said to include a 2048 x 1536-pixel, 7.9-inch display. With those kinds of specs, the Mocha could offer the best gaming experience of any tablet on the market.

Nvidia's Tegra K1 CPU features 192 Keplar GPU cores and is based on a quad-core Cortex A15 processor. According to the graphics chip maker, the chip is capable of rendering graphics that match those of modern gaming consoles such as the PS3 and Xbox 360.

Additional specs for the Mocha slate, which originally appeared on the benchmarking site GFXBench and was reposted by Android Authority, include 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. There's also a 7-megapixel rear camera and 4.8-megapixel front camera, which should be great for taking ridiculous selfies while gaming.

Unfortunately, that's all the information we have regarding the Mocha at this point. It's not even known whether the slate is meant to serve as a prototype for future devices, or if it will come to market as is.

It wouldn't be out of the ordinary for Nvidia to release its own tablet, though. Last year, the company unveiled its Tegra Note slate and its Nvidia Shield is already in its second generation. Could this be Nvidia's next big piece product? We'll have to wait to find out.