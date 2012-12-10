Trending

Nook Simple Touch Price Drops to $79

For the bookworm on your list, the Editors' Choice award-winning Barnes & Noble Nook Simple Touch can now be had for just $79. That's a $20 discount and just $10 more than the non-touch version of the Amazon Kindle. 

“Just in time for the holidays, this new low pricing makes the critically acclaimed Nook Simple Touch a terrific, affordable gift for anyone on the gift list,” said Jamie Iannone, President of Digital Products at NOOK Media LLC. 

While it's not the newest, backlit GlowLight version, this is a good deal for holiday shoppers. During our testing, we loved the slim and pocketable design that was comfortable to hold. We found the 6-inch E Ink touchscreen responsive and the graphically-appealing interface easy to navigate, but we really loved that there was still a physical button option for page turns. Plus, Barnes & Noble does a nice job of making it easy to share passages via social networks such as Facebook and Twitter. 

Currently, the Barnes & Noble e-book catalog has more than 2.5 million titles. That's about 1 million more than the Kindle offers, but that same figure can be attributed to public-domain books from Google Books. We found a complete selection of New York Times bestsellers from the e-books, fiction hardcover and print/e-book lists in the Barnes & Noble store.

The Simple Touch can be found at www.nook.com, or at the company's 700 bookstores around the country. 

