Nokia Lumia Big 2013 Event Preview: What to Expect

Innovation reinvented. That’s the slogan Nokia has chosen to describe its Oct. 22 event, where it will presumably unveil a slew of new additions to the Lumia family. As Windows Phone continues to gain momentum, especially in Europe, Nokia is expected to reveal up to six new devices, including the highly anticipated 6-inch Lumia 1520.

This marks Nokia’s first major product unveiling since Microsoft bought its mobile division in September. The event could also signify a number of firsts for the Windows Phone platform too, as we’re expecting to see the first Windows Phone handsets with quad-core processing power, 1080p resolution and phablet-sized screens.

From new Lumia flagships to fresh Windows RT (or perhaps 8.1 RT) tablets, here’s a look at what we may see from Nokia’s big product unveiling.

Nokia Lumia 1520, Code Name ‘Bandit’

One of the most buzzed about Nokia devices is the Lumia 1520, which is said to be the first Windows Phone 8 phablet. With a reported 6-inch 1080p screen, it would be the largest Lumia yet, but neither Microsoft nor Nokia have provided any confirmation. The Lumia 1520 may be powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, which would put it in more direct competition with top-notch Android flagships like the Galaxy S4, Galaxy Note 3 and HTC One.

Nokia Lumia 2520, Code Name ‘Sirius’

Nokia may dive into the tablet space with its rumored Lumia 2520 Windows RT tablet. Code named Sirius, the slate is said to rock a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1080p IPS display and a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor-- one of the most powerful mobile chips out there. Since Nokia’s event falls just after Microsoft’s Windows 8.1 launch, we’re expecting the Lumia 2520 to come with 8.1 RT right out of the box. The slate is also likely to come with cellular options, considering it hit the FCC last month with support for LTE bands that work on Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile’s networks.

Nokia Lumia 929

Credit: @evleaks

The Lumia 929 isn’t expected to be as large as its 6-inch sibling, but Nokia is reportedly outfitting the 929 with a spacious 5-inch 1080p display. There isn’t much speculation about its hardware other than its alleged 20-megapixel main camera, which would fit right in with Nokia’s line of high-end camera smartphones. The device is believed to hit Verizon’s network on Nov. 6 for $500 off contract, which means the subsidized price could be as low as $99 with a two-year contract.

Nokia Lumia 525, Code Name ‘Glee’

Up until now, Nokia has mostly emphasized its smartphones’ cameras, but the company could have a music-oriented mobile device in its pipeline. The Nokia Glee is said to be a budget handset that focuses on music, but no other information about its features or hardware have circulated. The company may bundle a pair of headphones with the device and it could launch alongside Nokia’s own music service, The Verge reports.

Nokia Asha 500 and 502

Because Microsoft recently acquired its mobile division, it’s certainly possible that Nokia is releasing the last of its budget-focused Asha smartphones before Windows Phone sidelines this effort. The rumoredAsha 500 and 502 appear to be follow-ups to the colorful 3-inch Asha 501 handset that Nokia launched in May, sporting a nearly identical design according to photos posted by @evleaks.

Accessories

There’s no doubt that we’ll be seeing new hardware from Nokia come Oct. 22, but there’s a chance we’ll see a selection of new peripherals as well. Last month @evleaks posted a photo of an unnamed Nokia accessory that looks like a blue box attached to a strap. The Verge, meanwhile, reports that a source close to Nokia’s product roadmap says that one accessory will be “pretty special.” Coincidentally, the photo posted by @evleaks sports a caption that says “Pretty special?” although there’s no indication as to what the device actually is. We wouldn’t be surprised to see Nokia unveil something like a wearable camera, but we won’t know for sure until Oct. 22.