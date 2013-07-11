Trending

Nokia Lumia 1020 Specs vs.The Competition: How It Compares

By News 

Nokia’s latest addition to the Lumia family boasts the biggest camera sensor of any smartphone on the market. Its 41-megapixel backside illuminated sensor could be a game-changer for smartphone cameras, but is that enough to outpace today’s leading flagships?

At a $299 price tag, the Lumia 1020 is significantly pricier than other flagship phones, and when looking at what Nokia has packed inside its 1020, it’s clear that you're paying a premium just for the camera. The Lumia 1020’s 1.5GHz dual-core Snapdragon S4 processor is comparable with the chip found inside the $99 Nokia Lumia 928.  

Devices such as the HTC One and Galaxy S4 come with speedier CPUs and higher resolution displays for about $100 less. Although the 5.5-ounce 1020 is on the light side for Lumia standards, it’s still heavier than the 4-ounce iPhone 5, 4.6-ounce Galaxy S4 and 4.9-ounce BlackBerry Z10.

The Lumia 1020 may not be the sleekest and fastest device on the market, but you’ll be hard pressed to find a better camera on any smartphone. A noteworthy step up from the Symbian-based Nokia PureView 808, the Lumia 1020 combines the same 41-megapixel sensor with a powerful Xenon flash, a brand new Nokia Pro Camera app, and a 6x optical zoom with the full Windows Phone 8 experience. 

Lisa Eadicicco

Lisa has been reporting on all things mobile for Laptopmag.com since early 2013. When she’s not reviewing gadgets, she’s usually browsing patent databases or interviewing experts to track down the hottest tech trends before they even happen. Lisa holds a B.A. in Journalism from SUNY Purchase and has contributed to The International Business Times, The New York Daily News and Guitar World Magazine.