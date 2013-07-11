Nokia Lumia 1020 Specs vs.The Competition: How It Compares

Nokia’s latest addition to the Lumia family boasts the biggest camera sensor of any smartphone on the market. Its 41-megapixel backside illuminated sensor could be a game-changer for smartphone cameras, but is that enough to outpace today’s leading flagships?

At a $299 price tag, the Lumia 1020 is significantly pricier than other flagship phones, and when looking at what Nokia has packed inside its 1020, it’s clear that you're paying a premium just for the camera. The Lumia 1020’s 1.5GHz dual-core Snapdragon S4 processor is comparable with the chip found inside the $99 Nokia Lumia 928.

Devices such as the HTC One and Galaxy S4 come with speedier CPUs and higher resolution displays for about $100 less. Although the 5.5-ounce 1020 is on the light side for Lumia standards, it’s still heavier than the 4-ounce iPhone 5, 4.6-ounce Galaxy S4 and 4.9-ounce BlackBerry Z10.

The Lumia 1020 may not be the sleekest and fastest device on the market, but you’ll be hard pressed to find a better camera on any smartphone. A noteworthy step up from the Symbian-based Nokia PureView 808, the Lumia 1020 combines the same 41-megapixel sensor with a powerful Xenon flash, a brand new Nokia Pro Camera app, and a 6x optical zoom with the full Windows Phone 8 experience.