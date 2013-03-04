Next Release of Windows Phone Reportedly Coming Home for the Holidays

It turns out that all you need to know about unannounced tech is revealed in job postings. First there was Apple's Siri job listing and now Microsoft has a listing for a software development engineer for Windows Phone. The listing states the company is "getting ready for our next release targeting the holiday of this year."

While there are no specific details about that new release revealed in the posting, it does suggest that the next version of Windows Phone is nearing completion since the engineer will be focusing on quality assurance and the end-user experience. The group looking for a developer is responsible for the Start screen, the Shell experience, the People app, social networks, search, maps and other first-party apps.

Engadget thinks this may be part of Microsoft's rumored new Blue update scheme, which promises regular yearly updates of Windows 8, Windows RT, Windows Services and Windows Phone.

What would you like to see in the next release of Windows Phone? Let us know below.

via Engadget and Microsoft