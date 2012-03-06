New Stylus Confirms iPad 3 (iPad HD) Will Have Bluetooth

Ten One Design has unveiled its newest stylus, the Blue Tiger Stylus, for the iPad. Launching right as Apple announces its next-generation iPad, the stylus seems to confirm that the iPad 3 - or whatever Apple ends up naming the product - will feature Bluetooth 4.0 technology.

The Blue Tiger Stylus is the first pressure-sensitive Bluetooth stylus for the iPad, so users will be able to control thickness of strokes and use palm rejection capabilities.

Apple has been tight-lipped about its announcement on Wednesday and what its new product will feature, but this leaked accessory seems to point toward Bluetooth 4.0.