New Samsung Galaxy S III vs. Top Smartphones: Specs Compared

The long wait is over: The Samsung Galaxy S III has finally arrived. But how does it stack up against other top smartphones that have already been outed? We've listed a full rundown of specs right here, so you can make an informed decision about whether or not it's worth it to spring for this slick new phone.

Samsung Galaxy S III HTC One X Apple iPhone 4S Availablity Available May 29th in Europe (HSPA+ version),LTE version available later(June for the US) AT&T, May 6, $199 AT&T / Verizon / Sprint, Available Now,$199 Colors Marble white, Pebble blue White Black, White Operating System Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich)with TouchWiz Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich)with HTC Sense 4 iOS 5 Processor Quad-core 1.4Ghz Samsung Exynos Dual-core 1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Dual-core Apple A5 RAM 1GB 1GB 512MB Cellular HSPA+ 21, LTE expected LTE and HSPA+ HSPA+ 14.4, CDMA / EDVO Rev. A Storage 16GB / 32GB / 64 GB internal, micro SD expandable 16GB internal 16GB / 32GB / 64GB internal Dimensions (in) 136.6 x 70.6 x 8.6mm 134.6 x 69.9 x 8.9mm 115.2 x 58.6 x 9.3mm Weight 133g 130g 140g Display Size 4.8-inch 4.7-inch 3.5-inch Display Resolution 1280 x 720 pixels, 306 ppi 1280 x 720 pixels, 316 ppi 960 x 640 pixels, 326 ppi Display Technology HD Super AMOLED Super LCD 2 IPS LCD Back Camera 8-megapixel 8-megapixel, f/2.0 8-megapixel, f/2.4 Front Camera 1.9-megapixel 1.3-megapixel VGA Video recording 1080p 1080p 1080p Battery 2,100 mAh 1,800 mAh 1,420 mAh Gyroscope Yes Yes Yes Accelerometer Yes Yes Yes

So there you have it. It's worth considering that raw specs shouldn't be your only factor in selecting a smartphone, but either way, Samsung's newest flagship device keeps right in step with the competition, and even outdoes them in other ways.