New Asus Tablet Breakdown: Everything You Need to Know

You have to hand it to ASUS. It knows how to blow out a hot category. At CES 2011 the company just announced four new tablets, each one targeting a different type of user. You'll find a slider, pure slate, and two keyboard-equipped models (wireless and docking style), as well as pen input options aplenty. Three of these tablets will run Android 3.0 with a proprietary OS Asus calls MyWave, while one will run Windows 7.

Get the full breakdown and more details below.

ASUS Eee Pad Slider ($499-$799, May)

This 10.1-inch tablet runs Android 3.0 (Honeycomb), packs Nvidia Tegra 2 graphics, and hides a full QWERTY keypad beneath a display that slides back, then up, to form a mobile netbook-style device. Read More.

ASUS Eee Pad MeMO ($499 to $699, June)

The most unusual announcement from ASUS today, the Eee Pad MeMO is described by the company as "the perfect blend of smart phone and tablet". It's 7-inch capacitive display includes a stylus, and the Android 3.0 OS comes with note-taking and painting apps pre-installed. Read More.

ASUS Eee Pad Transformer ($399 to $699, April)

The Optimus Prime of today's ASUS announcement, the Transformer shifts from a 10.1-inch Android 3.0 slate tablet to a netbook-like device that is docked in a full QWERTY keyboard. Read More.