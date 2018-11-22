Microsoft Black Friday Sale: Up To $500 Off Top Laptops

Microsoft just launched a massive Black Friday sale for laptops in its online store that'll save you up to $500.

Some highlights in this wave of laptops are the Alienware 15 R4 for $1,449 ($200 off), Acer Swift 7 for $1,579 ($120 off) and Huawei MateBook X Pro for $1,349 ($150 off).

The Alienware 15 R4 comes with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, a 1TB HDD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU. We gave the Alienware high marks for its strong graphics and overall performance as well as its endurance, lasting over 5 hours on battery life, which is great for a gaming laptop.

Meanwhile, the Acer Swift 7 is outfitted with a Core i7-7Y75 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. While it has a Y-series processor, making it slowing than other ultraportables, it is a ridiculous 0.35 inches thin and weighs a mere 2.6 pounds. And despite the keyboard's 1 millimeter of key travel, it offered an incredibly comfortable typing experience.

Last but not least we have the master mimic, the Huawei MateBook X Pro, which comes with a Core i7-8550U processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, an Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU and a 3K touchscreen panel. We gave high praise to the MateBook X all across the board, noting its speedy performance, vibrant display, clicky keyboard and near 10 hour battery life.

If those laptops aren't on your Black Friday shopping list, then one of these might do the trick:

Let us know if you found what you're looking for. For more Black Friday sales, you can check out the best laptop deals here.

