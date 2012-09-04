Low-Cost 4G LTE Samsung Galaxy Stellar Lands at Verizon Sept. 6

The mobile industry is firing on all cylinders this week. Major press events from Nokia, Motorola and Amazon are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, but the opening volley goes to Samsung and Verizon with the newly announced Samsung Galaxy Stellar, a 4G LTE handset that seemingly aims to be all things for all people -- and for a very intriguing price.

The Samsung Galaxy Stellar sports two discrete modes: Starter and Standard. Starter mode features a simplified interface designed focused around your Favorite apps and targets people who are only starting to dip their toes in the smartphone waters, while Standard mode is a more traditional Android experience.

As if that's not versatile enough, the phone also packs Samsung's SAFE enterprise solutions, which include VPN and mobile device management support, 256-bit AES encryption options and Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync.

Spec-wise, the Samsung Galaxy Stellar doesn't shine quite as brightly, with a 4-inch 800 x 480 display, a 1.2GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and 3.2MP/1.2MP rear/front cameras. Android ICS, 4G LTE and a micro-SD card slot round things out.

The Samsung Galaxy Stellar will go on sale at Verizon stores Thursday, September 6th and only set you back $50 if you opt for a two year contract. A $50 mail-in rebate could drop the price to nil -- assuming you remember to send it in, that is. The 5-inch LG Intuition Phablet is also slated to touch down at Verizon the very same day.