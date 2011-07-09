Trending

Listen to LAPTOP's Avram Piltch on the Tech Night Owl Live Radio Show Tonight

By News 

Listen to some tech insight tonight. LAPTOP Online Editorial Director Avram Piltch will be a guest on the Tech Night Owl Live radio show, which airs from 10 pm to 1 am ET (7 pm to 10 pm PT) this evening. Piltch will be joining host Gene Steinberg to discuss key mobile topics like the future of Windows and whether or not you really need a tablet to live in 2011.

Though the Tech Night Owl live show is syndicated on a number of local a.m. radio stations throughout the U.S., your best bet is to catch the the broadcast online at http://www.technightowl.com/radio/. If you can't tune in live, you can always listen to an archive of the show afterward at the same address.

Avram Piltch

The official Geeks Geek, as his weekly column is titled, Avram Piltch has guided the editorial and production of Laptopmag.com since 2007. With his technical knowledge and passion for testing, Avram programmed several of LAPTOP's real-world benchmarks, including the LAPTOP Battery Test. He holds a master’s degree in English from NYU.