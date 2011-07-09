Listen to LAPTOP's Avram Piltch on the Tech Night Owl Live Radio Show Tonight

Listen to some tech insight tonight. LAPTOP Online Editorial Director Avram Piltch will be a guest on the Tech Night Owl Live radio show, which airs from 10 pm to 1 am ET (7 pm to 10 pm PT) this evening. Piltch will be joining host Gene Steinberg to discuss key mobile topics like the future of Windows and whether or not you really need a tablet to live in 2011.

Though the Tech Night Owl live show is syndicated on a number of local a.m. radio stations throughout the U.S., your best bet is to catch the the broadcast online at http://www.technightowl.com/radio/. If you can't tune in live, you can always listen to an archive of the show afterward at the same address.