Lenovo Announces 8- and 10-inch Yoga Tablet 2 for Windows and Android

Lenovo's Yoga tablet series has always been about options, and now the company is adding even more by expanding its line with the new Yoga Tablet 2. Lenovo announced the four new 8- and 10-inch tablets in London today, revealing not only updated specs, but that two models will run Android in addition to two running Windows 8. Starting at $249.99, the Yoga Tablet 2 models will all be available by mid-November.

On the outside, the 8- and 10-inch Lenovo Yoga Tablet 2s look and feel very similar to the original Yoga tablets, with a bulbous edge that contains a large battery and makes the devices easy to grip. Inside, both the Windows and Android devices are powered by an 1.86GHz Intel Atom Z3745 processor and feature a full HD 1920 x 1200 display, dual band Wi-Fi, and a micro USB port. The tablets also boast 8MP rear cameras and front-facing speakers enhanced by Dolby Audio and Wolfson Master HiFi.

Lenovo has also made some small improvements to the physical design of the Yoga Tablet 2. The company improved the tablet's kickstand, so when you're using it in Stand mode, you have more flexibility when interacting with the multitouch screen. Also, the kickstand has a hole in the middle of it now, which lets you secure the Yoga Tablet 2 from things such as the back of a car seat or a hook in your kitchen.

The two Windows tablets will run Windows 8.1 and feature 32GB of storage, expandable up to 64GB with a micro SD card. The 8- and 10-inch models will be available in ebony black and will last an estimated 15 hours on a single charge. As an added perk, both Windows models will ship with a 1-year subscription of Microsoft Office 365 preloaded, and the 10-inch model can support optional 4G with an Intel XMMTM 7160 modem. The 10-inch model will also be bundled with a Bluetooth keyboard that attaches magnetically to the tablet's hinge.

Software flexibility comes in the new Android versions of the Lenovo Yoga Tablet 2, which will run Android 4.4 KitKat and come with 16GB of storage, expandable to 64GB with a micro SD card. Apart from the operating system, the Android tablets will be distinguishable from the Windows versions by their platinum gray finish, and slightly longer battery life of 18 hours.

Starting today, the Lenovo Yoga Tablet 2 models running Android are available at Lenovo.com starting at $249.99 and $299.99 for the 8-inch and 10-inch models respectively. Later this month, the Lenovo Yoga Tablet 2 10-inch model running Windows will be available at Best Buy starting at $399.99, and, as mentioned, will be bundled with a Bluetooth keyboard. The 8-inch Windows model will be available in November at Lenovo.com starting at $299.99.